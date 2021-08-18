CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$19.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s current price.

HR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.64.

Shares of TSE:HR.UN opened at C$16.10 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$9.25 and a 12-month high of C$17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

