CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Update

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 78,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, Director Avraham Shemesh purchased 89,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,233,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 376,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,413,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. 103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,498. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a market cap of $165.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.80. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

