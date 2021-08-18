Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.82 billion-$13.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.84 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.47.

CSCO stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,654,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,223,285. The stock has a market cap of $232.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

