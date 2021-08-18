Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.