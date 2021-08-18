Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $2.75 Million in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 273,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUCKU opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.30. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

