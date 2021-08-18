Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth about $81,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

SVFC opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

