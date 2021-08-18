Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 36.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,876 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $111.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.00. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $79.49 and a 1 year high of $112.18.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

