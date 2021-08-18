Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Lifted by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.31. The company had a trading volume of 786,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,020,621. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $144.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

