Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Acquires 4,239 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC owned 0.07% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMQQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,448. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $48.64 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.98.

