Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Acquires Shares of 31,969 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,393,000 after buying an additional 1,229,823 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $15,985,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,108,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,849,000 after buying an additional 525,048 shares during the last quarter.

PAVE traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,476 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.02. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

