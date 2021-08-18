Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Invests $235,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after acquiring an additional 374,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,273,465,000 after acquiring an additional 421,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,362,000 after acquiring an additional 511,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.78. 154,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,799,082. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $319.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

