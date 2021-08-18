Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Purchases 11,232 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.6% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after purchasing an additional 550,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after purchasing an additional 90,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,137,000 after buying an additional 57,833 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.39. The stock had a trading volume of 53,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,553. The company has a market capitalization of $210.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

