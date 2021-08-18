Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 158.3% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XTN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,736. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $92.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.70.

