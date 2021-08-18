Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 130.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.89. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. On average, analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 337,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $2,707,760.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,623,839 shares of company stock worth $26,901,813. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,727,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,256,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,658,000 after purchasing an additional 242,437 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,780.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 7,457,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,660 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,270,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,796,000 after purchasing an additional 66,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

