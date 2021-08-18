Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 32,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

TRI stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,252. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.14. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $74.82 and a 12 month high of $116.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

