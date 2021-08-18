Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 99,542 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,131,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,472,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,684,000 after purchasing an additional 64,239 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $751,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cameco by 1,685.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after buying an additional 1,100,223 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,901. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

