Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 95,910 iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 95,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of IHRT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.18. 3,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.25.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.