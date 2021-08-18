Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $9.11 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.77. 667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,938. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.31. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.04 and a 52 week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

