Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,861. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $228.87.

