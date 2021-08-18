Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 107.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $2,941,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 76,144 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,569.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,607,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,946. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

