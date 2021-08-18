Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $5.12 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,162 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Target by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Target by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 147,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Target by 3.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.05.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.63. 156,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,580. The company has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $134.67 and a one year high of $267.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

