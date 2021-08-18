Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $314.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 378,559 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 354,365 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 248,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

