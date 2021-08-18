Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,082,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,511,000 after acquiring an additional 715,398 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 55,104 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 566,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after acquiring an additional 58,691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,086. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.28. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44.

