Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.47 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,099,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $777,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $110.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,280 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

