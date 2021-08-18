Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,455,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,954,000. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.21. 80,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,259,525. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $469.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

