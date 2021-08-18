Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $263,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.50. 535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,984. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $62.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.