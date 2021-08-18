Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 643 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 83.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in International Business Machines by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $2,511,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,098. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $127.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

