Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,490 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fure Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,812.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of BATS:NEAR remained flat at $$50.14 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,456 shares. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.15.

