ClinTex CTi (CTI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $667,634.00

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $9.17 million and approximately $667,634.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00056992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.30 or 0.00843890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00047862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00100058 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

