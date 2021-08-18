Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NET. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $58,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

NET opened at $119.84 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $127.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of -266.31 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.41.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $1,594,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $3,936,133.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 849,403 shares of company stock valued at $84,036,641. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

