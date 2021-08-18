CM Life Sciences II Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) Lock-Up Period To End on August 23rd

CM Life Sciences II’s (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 23rd. CM Life Sciences II had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of CMIIU opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. CM Life Sciences II has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMIIU. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CM Life Sciences II in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,285,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,739,000.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

