Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:MITAU) traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.96. 28,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 93,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITAU. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $840,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $6,517,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $148,000.

