Collateral Pay 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $788,651.00 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $1.80 million and $788,651.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000647 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00053943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00136075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00151470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,232.05 or 1.00088164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.26 or 0.00896665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,299,616 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

