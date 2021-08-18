Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC began coverage on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Get Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CMLEF opened at $8.92 on Monday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.85.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial & Flex Properties, Cominar’s Proportionate Share, and Joint Ventures. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.