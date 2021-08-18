Commonwealth Bank of Australia to Issue Dividend of $2.62 (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 2.6168 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of CMWAY stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.42. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMWAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

