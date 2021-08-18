Commonwealth Bank of Australia to Issue Dividend of $2.62 (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 2.6168 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Shares of CMWAY stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.42. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMWAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?

Dividend History for Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.