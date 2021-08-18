Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Buys $124,500.00 in Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director M Lynn Parrish bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CTBI traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $740.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 348,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

