Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to post sales of $55.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.50 million and the highest is $56.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $52.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $221.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $222.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $207.85 million, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $208.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.12. The stock had a trading volume of 33,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,248. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $733.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.87. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

