Comparing Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -0.85, meaning that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soliton has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

17.7% of Soliton shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Soliton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Soliton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -207.89% Soliton N/A -50.77% -47.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Soliton’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics $30,000.00 1,147.58 -$1.26 million N/A N/A Soliton N/A N/A -$14.54 million ($0.77) -26.79

Sigyn Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Soliton.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics and Soliton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Soliton 0 3 0 0 2.00

Soliton has a consensus target price of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 15.37%. Given Soliton’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Soliton is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc. is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue. The firm is also in the pre-revenue stage with its first products being developed for the removal of tattoos and the reduction of cellulite. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp and Christopher Capelli on March 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

