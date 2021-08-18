Compass Group’s (CPG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on the stock.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Compass Group to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,471.11 ($19.22).

Shares of CPG traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,500.50 ($19.60). The company had a trading volume of 2,264,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,526.13. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £26.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.03.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

