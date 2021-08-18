comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of SCOR stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. 1,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,412. comScore has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $274.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.23.

In related news, Director Brent David Rosenthal purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in comScore by 3.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,692,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,496,000 after purchasing an additional 208,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in comScore by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 332,954 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in comScore by 21.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,705,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 652,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in comScore by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 79,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in comScore by 113.4% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,869,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,968 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

