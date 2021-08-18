Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $161.92 on Tuesday. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Concentrix will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

