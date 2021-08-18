Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will report $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Conn’s reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.89) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of CONN stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 201,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,022. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.59. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

In other Conn’s news, Director Oded Shein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,841.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $239,625.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,981 shares of company stock worth $2,136,972. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 389.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 157,632 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

