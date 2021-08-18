Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18), Yahoo Finance reports. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

Shares of CWCO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,129. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $27,834.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

