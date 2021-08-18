Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (CBKM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.
Consumers Bancorp stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44. Consumers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $20.05.
Consumers Bancorp Company Profile
