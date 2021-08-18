Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $2.46 million and $20,370.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00056360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.81 or 0.00845775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00047173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00104251 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

CNN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

