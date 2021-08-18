ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.20 Per Share

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) announced a dividend on Friday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.17. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GLO stock opened at GBX 199.40 ($2.61) on Wednesday. ContourGlobal has a 1 year low of GBX 181.17 ($2.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 223 ($2.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,292.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 195.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.91.

Get ContourGlobal alerts:

In other ContourGlobal news, insider Joseph Brandt sold 117,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55), for a total transaction of £229,711.95 ($300,120.13).

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for ContourGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContourGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.