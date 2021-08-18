Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.28% and a negative net margin of 2,868.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.80.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $153.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 833.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 231,329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

