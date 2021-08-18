Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They set a sector perform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They set a peer perform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.82.

NYSE:CNM opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

