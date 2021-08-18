Coreto Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Coreto has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. Coreto has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $434,692.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coreto coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00054542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00139191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00151631 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,766.15 or 0.99991255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.35 or 0.00891998 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

