Cormark Comments on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$383.70 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

ATA stock opened at C$43.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.62. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of C$16.28 and a 1-year high of C$44.93.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total transaction of C$221,261.00. Also, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total value of C$338,442.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

